Brendan Rodgers confirms coronavirus symptoms in Leicester squad to spark Chelsea FA Cup concern

kristen h RT @brfootball: BREAKING: Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirms that 'a few' of his squad are self-isolating after showing symptoms of… 1 day ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYpXpx Three Leicester players showing coronavirus symptoms put in isolation, Brendan Rodgers confirms 6 days ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Three Leicester players showing coronavirus symptoms put in isolation, Brendan Rodgers confirms 6 days ago yyoouusseeffmm RT @JPW_NBCSports: 🚨 BREAKING: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirms they have “a few players that have shown symptoms and signs… 6 days ago