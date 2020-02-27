Global  

Antonio Cromartie weighs in on Amari Cooper & Byron Jones' future with Dallas Cowboys

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Antonio Cromartie weighs in on Amari Cooper & Byron Jones' future with Dallas CowboysFree agency is around the corner and Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper and Byron Jones will be on the open market. With rumors swirling that other teams may be interested, Antonio Cromartie joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss how big of a loss it would be for the Cowboys to lose Amari and Byron next season.
News video: Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game

Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game 00:24

 The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in this year's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Katie Johnston reports.

Amari Cooper hits NFL free agency — can the Dallas Cowboys re-sign their star WR?

The Dallas Cowboys retained one of their central figures by giving the tag to Dak Prescott, but Amari Cooper is now free to talk with other teams.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS Sports

