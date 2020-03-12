Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Calls For Suspension Of Cuba Flights Over Coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Calls For Suspension Of Cuba Flights Over Coronavirus

cbs4.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez called for flights from Cuba to be suspended over recently diagnosed coronavirus cases on the island.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Mayor Carlos Gimenez Tests Negative For COVID-19

Mayor Carlos Gimenez Tests Negative For COVID-19 00:48

 Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Non-Essential Businesses Ordered To Close Across Miami-Dade [Video]

Non-Essential Businesses Ordered To Close Across Miami-Dade

CBS4's Hank Tester spoke to Mayor Carlos Gimenez about the decision.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:50Published
Miami-Dade Mayor Orders All Non-Essential Retail Told To Close Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Miami-Dade Mayor Orders All Non-Essential Retail Told To Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke to one business owner who was behind the mayor's order because he felt people weren't taking social distancing recommendations seriously.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Fear Prompts Mayor Carlos Gimenez To Close Of Miami-Dade Beaches

Seeking to stem the spread of COVID-19, Miami-Dade Mayor has closed the county's beaches and parks.
cbs4.com

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Expected To Sign State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is expected to sign a state of emergency Wednesday night in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

DrMickeyWit

Mickey Witte @MayorGimenez : Keep Bicycle Shops Open in #Miami - Dade as Essential Businesses! This is the only form of transpor… https://t.co/y012Lg8HhN 5 minutes ago

_threse

Threse Hammond RT @BiltmoreHotel: Dear Guests, Partners and Members: In an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and further to Florida Governo… 4 hours ago

BiltmoreHotel

Biltmore Hotel Dear Guests, Partners and Members: In an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and further to Florida Go… https://t.co/kuDVjIslGA 4 hours ago

thebeach345

atthebeach345 🆘🗽⚖🌎 The order issued by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is the right one. It seems hotels are non-essential bus… https://t.co/SnffrG6f9c 4 hours ago

vivelobicycles

Vivelo Bicycles Due to the executive order signed by our Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, because of the continuing spread of CO… https://t.co/hJyUNlrJ8E 5 hours ago

TradeOnlyToday

TradeOnlyToday Brunswick shut down manufacturing, the state of California was on lockdown and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez clos… https://t.co/F1mPJvXCic 6 hours ago

StuartSklarek

Stuart Sklarek RT @wsvn: #BREAKING - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered the closure of all parks, beaches, non-essential retail shops and more. h… 7 hours ago

miamishores1932

Miami Shores Village #MSV 3/20 Update from the Miami-Dade County Mayor, Carlos Gimenez: https://t.co/Anp36UiW6Q 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.