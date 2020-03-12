Global  

Cheltenham Festival: Al Boum Photo aiming to defend Gold Cup crown

BBC Sport Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Al Boum Photo will bid to become the first horse since Best Mate to defend the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.
BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins Gold Cup on final day of Cheltenham Festival 2020

BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins Gold Cup on final day of Cheltenham Festival 2020Cheltenham Festival 2020 hosted its showpiece Gold Cup race on Friday with.....storming to victory in the iconic event
Mullins makes more Cheltenham memories as Al Boum Photo claims another Gold Cup

Mullins makes more Cheltenham memories as Al Boum Photo claims another Gold CupAl Boum Photo becomes only the fifth horse to win back to back Gold Cups
freebigbetsbs

Freebigbets If anyone doubted whether Paul Townend had the ability and the nerve to take over from the most successful jockey i… https://t.co/IPWRCqEuhc 21 minutes ago

Puntfair

Puntfair RT @bettingexpert: 🏇 Cheltenham Festival | Stephen's Winners Shishkin - ✅ Epatante - ✅ Imperial Aura - ✅ Envoi Allen - ✅ Easy Land - ✅ Ara… 36 minutes ago

ClickMSC

Avril Cheltenham Festival: Al Boum Photo lands back-to-back Gold Cup wins https://t.co/ja9KmDqblr 40 minutes ago

cunny178

CC What an absolute cracker. Politilogue, Simply The Betts and Al Boum Photo my top 3 moments 🤩The Cheltenham Festival… https://t.co/BcVVelexcd 1 hour ago

RealReport3

RealReport Cheltenham Festival: Al Boum Photo lands back-to-back Gold Cup wins https://t.co/W7JRy2Oe7B https://t.co/IYcA8ALRVI 2 hours ago

bettingexpert

bettingexpert 🏇 Cheltenham Festival | Stephen's Winners Shishkin - ✅ Epatante - ✅ Imperial Aura - ✅ Envoi Allen - ✅ Easy Land -… https://t.co/qDLZ42GRJH 2 hours ago

dylan26078392

Dylan RT @BoringMilner: I've been watching the Cheltenham festival all week and I'm finally ready to have a bet. I've decided to go 50p each way… 2 hours ago

townend_alison

Alison RT @CotswoldForage: Amazing day at the Cheltenham Festival and what a performance from Al Boum Photo to win back to back Cheltenham Gold Cu… 2 hours ago

