Coronavirus: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19; training grounds partially closed

CBS Sports Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The news comes hours after we discovered that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus
Coronavirus: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta test positive

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta have tested positive for coronavirus.
‘We do it no questions asked’ – Jurgen Klopp sends classy message to Liverpool fans as Premier League title bid gets halted by coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a classy message to supporters after the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The top-flight...
Wheelguy09

Andrew Attenborough RT @MirrorFootball: Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus as Chelsea team self-isolates https://t.co/Hx5D1BdA51 https://t.co/Eq… 59 seconds ago

Wheelguy09

Andrew Attenborough RT @ESPNFC: Breaking: Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus and the club training facility will undergo par… 2 minutes ago

harispector

Masykur Rios RT @brfootball: Overnight: Chelsea confirm Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the first-team squad and coachin… 16 minutes ago

the_Gee_Lad

Michael Koduah RT @SkySportsNews: Chelsea's full squad have gone into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the… 19 minutes ago

robertcjames14

CJ14 Quavo⚽ RT @ESPNFC: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi says he’s recovered from coronavirus. (via @calteck10) https://t.co/BGswk2gASi 21 minutes ago

datttguyzzz

im dat guy RT @FabrizioRomano: Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea) has been found positive to Coronavirus 🔴 #CFC #Coronavirus 22 minutes ago

kolade_iv

avo. RT @DrOlufunmilayo: While you were asleep: The First Lady of Canada and wife is the Prime Minister tested positive to Coronavirus. Arsena… 28 minutes ago

Faiqajoo

Faiq Aji RT @ESPNFC: Players and managers that have tested positive for coronavirus: Timo Hubers (Hannover) Daniele Rugani (Juventus) Jannes Horn (… 44 minutes ago

