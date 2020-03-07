Global  

Coronavirus | English Premier League schedule in doubt after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta contracted

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Premier League could be forced into lockdown after Arsenal's match at Brighton was postponed when Gunners manager Mikel Arteta contracted the coronavirus on Thursday. Arsenal's training ground has been closed and their players and staff have gone into self-isolation following Arteta's shock positive test. Less than an hour...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus 00:38

 Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

