Coronavirus in Canada: PM Trudeau's wife tests +ve

SCNana RT @World_In_Mins: Trudeau's wife probably gave it to him. She was bouncing around London before the event. #JustSaying #London #UK #Cana… 2 hours ago

Dr. Alexis C Swanson RT @WAVY_News: Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new… 2 hours ago

polatra💥 @CBCAlerts @Joyce_Karam Sophie Grégoire tested positive for #coronavirus, but the prime minister Trudeau has no sy… https://t.co/HuaePJ2WDY 3 hours ago

New Conservative RT @TraceyShadwell: Thank God a REAL leader like @realDonaldTrump is handling things as amazingly as he has. #Canada is screwed with incomp… 3 hours ago

Merith RT @janisfrayer: #Canada closes its borders to foreign nationals (allowing US citizens, at least for now). Trudeau, who is self-quarantinin… 3 hours ago

Janis Mackey Frayer #Canada closes its borders to foreign nationals (allowing US citizens, at least for now). Trudeau, who is self-quar… https://t.co/gENOCgb8qh 4 hours ago

ChantalBoucher3 CEO 6:37 pm For f*ck sakes where have you all been? Are you still jogging PM Trudeau? You should and get some rest. Ta… https://t.co/gg2jvILWjN 4 hours ago