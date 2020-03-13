Global  

Coronavirus in Canada: PM Trudeau's wife tests +ve

Friday, 13 March 2020
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Trudeau's office said Thursday night that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.
Canada: Trudeau wife tests positive for new virus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's officeÂ said Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau was felling well and would remain in isolation.
Newsday

Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife has COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus after returning from the UK. Follow DW for the latest...
Deutsche Welle


