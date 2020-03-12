Sport24.co.za | Australia seamer tested for coronavirus as ODI starts behind closed doors



Recent related videos from verified sources India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News



A KERALA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL HAS SAID THAT A MAN ADMITTED TO KERALA'S KOTTAYAM HOSPITAL’S CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION WARD HAS DIED. THE DISTRICT MEDICAL OFFICER ATTRIBUTED THE DEATH TO SEPTICEMIA AND.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:45 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources New Zealand ditch handshakes, celebrate Mitchell Marsh's dismissals with fist, elbow bumps As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played behind closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) amidst coronavirus outbreak, Kiwi...

Zee News 3 days ago



Coronavirus scare: Here's why fans are much-needed for cricket matches As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played without spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground amidst coronavirus outbreak, the Kiwi side was...

Mid-Day 3 days ago



