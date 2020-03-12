Sport24.co.za | Australia seamer tested for coronavirus as ODI starts behind closed doors

Global  

News24 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Australia seamer Kane Richardson has been tested for the coronavirus as the first ODI against New Zealand got underway in an empty stadium.
New Zealand ditch handshakes, celebrate Mitchell Marsh's dismissals with fist, elbow bumps

As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played behind closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) amidst coronavirus outbreak, Kiwi...
Zee News

Coronavirus scare: Here's why fans are much-needed for cricket matches

As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played without spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground amidst coronavirus outbreak, the Kiwi side was...
Mid-Day

