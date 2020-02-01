Sport24.co.za | Accident investigators to publish Sala crash report

Global  

News24 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Fourteen months after a plane crash claimed the life of footballer Emiliano Sala, British air accident investigators are to publish their final report on the tragedy.
 The plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused by the pilot losing control while attempting to avoid bad weather, accident investigators said. A final report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch concluded that the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft suffered an in-flight break...

