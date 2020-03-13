Global  

J&K govt revokes Farooq's detention order

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The J&K govt revoked the detention order of former chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah who was arrested following the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. On September 16, 2019, he became one of the first mainstream politicians to be detained under the Public Safety Act. The act has provisions for detention without trial for up to two years.
News video: ‘I am free but...’: Farooq Abdullah released from detention after 7 months

‘I am free but...’: Farooq Abdullah released from detention after 7 months 02:28

 Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah walked out of his Gupkar residence on Friday, seven months after he was put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government. “This freedom will be complete only when all...

