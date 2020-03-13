J&K govt revokes Farooq's detention order

Friday, 13 March 2020 () The J&K govt revoked the detention order of former chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah who was arrested following the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. On September 16, 2019, he became one of the first mainstream politicians to be detained under the Public Safety Act. The act has provisions for detention without trial for up to two years.
