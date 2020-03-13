Global  

Coronavirus scare: Under-pressure BCCI suspends IPL 2020 till April 15

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The under-pressure BCCI on Friday suspended the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing...
News video: IPL 2020 POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT | Oneindia News

IPL 2020 POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT | Oneindia News 01:56

 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the BCCI has postponed the IPL 2020 till April 15 as against the original schedule of March 29. It has been understood that the decision has been conveyed to the eight teams and other formalities will be worked out on Saturday (March 14), the day of IPL Governing...

