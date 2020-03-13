Coronavirus scare: Under-pressure BCCI suspends IPL 2020 till April 15

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 21 hours ago )





"The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing... The under-pressure BCCI on Friday suspended the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe."The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing


