Live updates as Emiliano Sala crash investigators finally publish full report into what happened

Wales Online Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Live updates as Emiliano Sala crash investigators finally publish full report into what happenedMore than a year on from the plane crash that killed Emiliano Sala, the final report will be published
News video: Sala crash flight pilot flew too fast as he battled to avoid bad weather, say investigators

Sala crash flight pilot flew too fast as he battled to avoid bad weather, say investigators 01:18

 The plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused by the pilot losing control while attempting to avoid bad weather, accident investigators said. A final report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch concluded that the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft suffered an in-flight break...

Death of Emiliano Sala: Key events [Video]Death of Emiliano Sala: Key events

The plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused when the aircraft broke up while being flown too fast for its design limits and the pilot David Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon..

Tributes paid to Emiliano Sala on anniversary of striker's death [Video]Tributes paid to Emiliano Sala on anniversary of striker's death

Cardiff players have expressed their sympathy to the friends and family of Emiliano Sala on the anniversary of the striker's death at a special ceremony at St David's Cathedral in the city. The..

Recent related news from verified sources

Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot Ibbotson 'not licensed for flight'

The footballer, 28, would have been "deeply unconscious" during the crash, investigators say.
BBC News

Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot David Ibbotson was not cleared to fly plane, report finds

Aircraft carrying the Cardiff City footballer crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019, with a detailed report revealed multiple malfunctions with the...
Independent

jamiewaller2

Jamie Waller RT @charliewilsonST: BREAKING: David Ibbotson was not licensed to fly the aircraft and lost control of the aircraft which killed Cardiff Ci… 7 hours ago

charliewilsonST

Charlie Wilson BREAKING: David Ibbotson was not licensed to fly the aircraft and lost control of the aircraft which killed Cardiff… https://t.co/KqGxEr2FMX 13 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Live updates as Emiliano Sala crash investigators finally publish full report into what happened: https://t.co/xjiSHcjOJk 15 hours ago

