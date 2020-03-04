Global  

Rangers vs Celtic postponed as all Scottish football suspended over coronavirus

Independent Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Scottish Football Association has suspended all domestic professional and grassroots football until further notice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis 00:57

 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes the Ladbrokes Premiership season should be played to a finish – even if it means staging games behind closed doors. Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster claimed last week the coronavirus crisis “could make completing the SPFL...

Old Firm off as Scottish FA suspends football

Charles Paterson explains why the decision has been taken to suspend football in Scotland indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launches a tirade after being asked whether he is worried about the latest coronavirus outbreak. The current Premier League leaders could see matches rescheduled if the..

Rangers vs Celtic postponed along with all Scottish football as SPFL joins Premier League and EFL in response to coronavirus

The Scottish FA has suspended all professional and grassroots football in Scotland due to the coronavirus pandemic. This weekend’s SPFL fixtures, including the...
Coronavirus football fixture chaos as Scottish game set to be axed until August

Coronavirus football fixture chaos as Scottish game set to be axed until AugustThe news that the season may have to be postponed for four months came just hours after the Rangers v Celtic match at Ibrox was cancelled.
