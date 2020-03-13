Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena

UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena

ESPN Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the stands will be empty in Brasilia, Brazil, when Kevin Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the lightweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

UFC Fight Night 170 predictions -- Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

'The Motown Phenom' faces off with 'Do Bronx' from an empty arena in Brazil on Saturday
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night 170 results, highlights: Gilbert Burns knocks out Demian Maia, calls out Colby Covington

Burns dropped Maia with a massive left hook in front of an empty arena to score a big win in Brasilia
CBS Sports Also reported by •ESPN

Tweets about this

BigDimeBetting

🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/aWxAXDK34P 5 hours ago

muggsnmanor

Muggs-N-Manor #SportsNews UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena: Because of the coronavirus p… https://t.co/6ozPEiJa3j 5 hours ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena - https://t.co/KOdO4nNF7p 6 hours ago

ESPN690Jax

ESPN 690 UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena https://t.co/Dz111CmYc5 https://t.co/5m8M7MgGNh 6 hours ago

reg1776

Mickey UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena https://t.co/GCcYtnrbbQ 8 hours ago

A2znews_org

A2ZNews UFC Fight Night viewers guide ---read more https://t.co/UXOAohb1n0 8 hours ago

SedgeNew

NewSedgePoint UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena https://t.co/yEYzGXMaJ6 https://t.co/T4rbLk1M2N 9 hours ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary UFC Fight Night viewers guide - https://t.co/FcyWG2t7QZ #LatestComments https://t.co/DCniv83vJx 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.