Wales vs Scotland: Six Nations game postponed due to coronavirus

Independent Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland that was due to take place on Saturday 14 March has been postponed.
News video: Wales coach calls for Six Nations discipline

Wales coach calls for Six Nations discipline 01:20

 Assistant coach Neil Jenkins has underlined the importance of discipline in Test rugby ahead of Wales’ final Six Nations fixture against Scotland.

Itoje expects Six Nations to conclude [Video]

Itoje expects Six Nations to conclude

England and Saracens forward Maro Itoje says he is confident this year's Six Nations campaign will conclude as planned in spite of coronavirus fears.

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]

Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

Wales vs Scotland Six Nations game to go ahead despite coronavirus outbreak

Final-round match in Cardiff will go ahead as planned, confirms the Welsh Rugby Union
Wales v Scotland Six Nations clash cancelled over coronavirus fears

Wales v Scotland Six Nations clash cancelled over coronavirus fearsWith the coronavirus outbreak escalating rapidly, there's been mounting speculation in recent days over whether the game would go ahead as planned and it's been...
