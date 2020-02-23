Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot David Ibbotson was not cleared to fly plane, report finds

Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot David Ibbotson was not cleared to fly plane, report finds

Independent Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Aircraft carrying the Cardiff City footballer crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019, with a detailed report revealed multiple malfunctions with the plane and licence breaches by pilot David Ibbotson
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Death of Emiliano Sala: Key events

Death of Emiliano Sala: Key events 01:44

 The plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused when the aircraft broke up while being flown too fast for its design limits and the pilot David Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sala crash flight pilot flew too fast as he battled to avoid bad weather, say investigators [Video]

Sala crash flight pilot flew too fast as he battled to avoid bad weather, say investigators

The plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused by the pilot losing control while attempting to avoid bad weather, accident investigators said. A final report by the Air Accidents..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Pilot Injured In Plane Crash In Tuolumne County [Video]

Pilot Injured In Plane Crash In Tuolumne County

A pilot suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Tuolumne County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot Ibbotson 'not licensed for flight'

The footballer, 28, would have been "deeply unconscious" during the crash, investigators say.
BBC News

Live updates as Emiliano Sala crash investigators finally publish full report into what happened

Live updates as Emiliano Sala crash investigators finally publish full report into what happenedMore than a year on from the plane crash that killed Emiliano Sala, the final report will be published
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Telly_SlimShady

🇿🇦s[ELL]o_t[ELL]y🇿🇦 RT @GoalNews: BREAKING: The pilot in the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala did not have the required licences or permissions… 7 minutes ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital RT @GameYetu: The plane crash which killed soccer player Emiliano Sala was triggered when the pilot lost control https://t.co/wBM7vhWpIL 10 minutes ago

GameYetu

Game Yetu The plane crash which killed soccer player Emiliano Sala was triggered when the pilot lost control https://t.co/wBM7vhWpIL 10 minutes ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT ’Unlicensed pilot lost control’: New details emerge of ‘not survivable’ Sala plane crash https://t.co/eKcces7Cv9 16 minutes ago

iAm_hyela

Hyéla THIS IS SAD! Pilot Did Not Have Required License In Plane Crash That Killed Footballer Emiliano Sala… https://t.co/ffkYJLtTHL 17 minutes ago

itsmyna_

Myna RT @Sab__G: Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot was not licensed for fatal flight, says report https://t.co/5qWYhDqluJ 28 minutes ago

Nutcrackernews1

Nutcrackernews THIS IS SAD! Pilot Did Not Have Required License In Plane Crash That Killed Footballer Emiliano Sala… https://t.co/l4fJUjs6uI 48 minutes ago

publicradionerd

Dr. Jami Rogers RT @IndyFootball: Pilot in Emiliano Sala crash was not cleared to fly plane, report finds https://t.co/apMYfuFDLl 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.