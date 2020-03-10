Global  

BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins Gold Cup on final day of Cheltenham Festival 2020

Daily Star Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins Gold Cup on final day of Cheltenham Festival 2020Cheltenham Festival 2020 hosted its showpiece Gold Cup race on Friday with.....storming to victory in the iconic event
News video: Lily Allen and Nick Knowles among celebrities at Cheltenham Festival despite coronavirus fears

Lily Allen and Nick Knowles among celebrities at Cheltenham Festival despite coronavirus fears 00:50

 Singer Lily Allen and TV presented Nick Knowles are among the celebrities spotted on the final day of Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

Mullins makes more Cheltenham memories as Al Boum Photo claims another Gold Cup

Mullins makes more Cheltenham memories as Al Boum Photo claims another Gold CupAl Boum Photo becomes only the fifth horse to win back to back Gold Cups
Cheltenham Gold Cup on talkSPORT: Start time, race card and full commentary of showpiece race

Gold Cup Day is the final and most exciting day of the Cheltenham Festival and the showpiece race will be live on talkSPORT. It’s the day when the cream of the...
