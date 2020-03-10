Global  

London Marathon 2020: Coronavirus to 'force race to be postponed until October'

Daily Star Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
London Marathon 2020: Coronavirus to 'force race to be postponed until October'The London Marathon is likely to be pushed back for the first time in the event’s history due to coronavirus fears as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: London Marathon postponed until October

London Marathon postponed until October 00:47

 The London Marathon has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced. The 40th edition of the race, which was due to take place on April 26, will now be held on October 4. The decision comes after a number of other high-profile sporting events, including marathons in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September [Video]Boston Marathon Postponed Until September

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September On March 13, local and state officials in Massachusetts announced that the Boston Marathon would not be run in April. The marathon will instead be moved to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Mayor Marty Walsh Says Boston Marathon Is Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Mayor Marty Walsh Says Boston Marathon Is Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Walsh said Tuesday there have been discussions about the race, but no plans to cancel it.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

London Marathon postponed due to coronavirus

The London Marathon has been postponed until Sunday 4 October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC NewsNews24talkSPORTNewsyReutersDaily Star

