Michael Brooks RT @vcsjoecurley: Delanie Walker released after 7 years, 3 Pro Bowls: 'He will forever be a Titan great' https://t.co/a2eR31Z3of 1 hour ago Trey RT @PFF_Texans: Which of these previously productive veterans released today would you want the Texans to go after? * TE Delanie Walker *… 8 hours ago tnsports Delanie Walker released after 7 years, 3 Pro Bowls: 'He will forever be a Titan great' https://t.co/eZGOkaZhEo 10 hours ago PFF HOU Texans Which of these previously productive veterans released today would you want the Texans to go after? * TE Delanie W… https://t.co/SembGqcBGt 10 hours ago Brett Akagi Delanie Walker released after 7 years, 3 Pro Bowls: 'He will forever be a Titan great' https://t.co/ihnbuTF1yB via @usatoday 11 hours ago BigTimeFootball® RT @NBCSBoston: Should the Patriots pursue Delanie Walker after the Titans released the former Pro Bowler? https://t.co/0uV2gtwuGf https:/… 13 hours ago Joe Curley Delanie Walker released after 7 years, 3 Pro Bowls: 'He will forever be a Titan great' https://t.co/a2eR31Z3of 13 hours ago StubOrder.com 🎟💺 #DelanieWalker, #RyanSuccop Released by Titans Before Free Agency: The Tennessee Titans announced they released tig… https://t.co/7VIQ1ssBgI 14 hours ago