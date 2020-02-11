Global  

Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have vowed to support arena workers while NBA play is suspended

FOX Sports Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The NBA has suspended its season for at least 30 days. Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo are making sure arena staffers are compensated.
