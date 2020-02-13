Global  

Football fans fume as Match of the Day is cancelled and replaced with Mrs Brown’s Boys

Daily Star Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Football fans fume as Match of the Day is cancelled and replaced with Mrs Brown’s BoysThe Premier League action has been postponed until April 3 due to coronavirus fears, with several other sporting events following suit across the world
