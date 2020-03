Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Friday, a move that guarantees him more than $19 million next season. It’s the non-exclusive tag, a one-year tender offer that equates to the top five salaries at the player’s position over the last five years. Ngakoue […] 👓 View full article