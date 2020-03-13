Global  

Titans waive tight end Delanie Walker, kicker Ryan Succop

FOX Sports Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Titans waive tight end Delanie Walker, kicker Ryan SuccopThe Tennesse Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop
Delanie Walker released after 7 years, 3 Pro Bowls: 'He will forever be a Titan great'

Veteran tight end Delanie Walker played in Nashville for seven seasons and went to three Pro Bowls during his time with the Titans.
NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Projecting Jonnu Smith as a starter without Delanie Walker

With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
