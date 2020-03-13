Global  

Coronavirus sport updates latest as Wales v Scotland postponed and Premier League and EFL season is suspended

Wales Online Friday, 13 March 2020
The Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland has been called off, along with all professional football in England and Wales
 Newcastle boss Steve Bruce looks ahead to his side's Premier League encounter with Sheffield United on Saturday March 14. The Premier League are meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and a possible postponement of the season.

FA chief clueless about Premier League and EFL season finishing

FA chief clueless about Premier League and EFL season finishingCoronavirus saw the Premier League, the FA Cup and all UK football suspended, and the FA's Mark Bellingham is unsure about the season being completed despite...
'Crazy' - Popular Nottingham Forest man blasts coronavirus decision

'Crazy' - Popular Nottingham Forest man blasts coronavirus decisionNational League fixtures are set to go ahead this weekend - despite Premier League and EFL suspending the season
