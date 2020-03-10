Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > New York Yankees to remain training in Florida despite unknown MLB start due to coronavirus

New York Yankees to remain training in Florida despite unknown MLB start due to coronavirus

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Despite the Major League Baseball season being put on hold due to the coronavirus, the New York Yankees will remain in Florida to continue training.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New Rochelle Residents Bracing For Coronavirus Containment

New Rochelle Residents Bracing For Coronavirus Containment 02:46

 Of the more than 170 people who have contracted the coronavirus in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most cases are concentrated in New Rochelle. So he put part of the town under a one-mile containment. CBSN New York's John Dias has the latest.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

25 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida [Video]

25 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida

CBS4's Ty Russell reports more than half of them are in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:42Published
Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Forcing Special Ambulance Safety Across Tri-State Area [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Forcing Special Ambulance Safety Across Tri-State Area

CBS2's John Elliott talks with University Hospital Newark Director of EMS John Grembowiec and his crew about their response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spring training roundup: Yankees top Nats before play halted

On a day when Major League Baseball canceled the rest of its spring training schedule, the visiting New York Yankees relied on three-run innings in the fifth and...
Reuters

Yankees Spring Training: Sanchez Could Return By Friday, Paxton To Start Throwing Soon

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez could be back in the lineup Friday if his sore back keeps improving.
CBS 2


Tweets about this

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports Opening Day has been pushed back at least two weeks, so Yankees players have opted to continue working out at the c… https://t.co/5NEcLNVTfK 29 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe New York Yankees to remain training in Florida despite unknown MLB start due to coronavirus https://t.co/767Fj5quSU https://t.co/atB7ZGqgD4 6 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines New York Yankees to remain training in Florida despite unknown MLB start due to coronavirus https://t.co/7v84LF7Bmv https://t.co/CihTxMZXfT 8 hours ago

SI_Yankees

Inside The Pinstripes on Sports Illustrated RT @MaxTGoodman: Despite the opportunity to go home – with Spring Training suspended and Opening Day postponed – #Yankees players reportedl… 12 hours ago

MaxTGoodman

Max Goodman Despite the opportunity to go home – with Spring Training suspended and Opening Day postponed – #Yankees players re… https://t.co/ygFbhjeHaC 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.