Cricket-New Zealand bowler Ferguson quarantined for coronavirus test

Reuters India Saturday, 14 March 2020
New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson has been quarantined for a coronavirus test after complaining of a sore throat in the wake of the one-day international against Australia on Friday.
Sport24.co.za | Black Caps speedster Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat.
News24

New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to...
Reuters India

