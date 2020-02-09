Global  

Live Super Rugby updates: Blues v Lions

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Live Super Rugby updates: Blues v LionsAll the Super Rugby action between the Blues and the Lions. ‌ The Blues, hoping to remain near the top third of Super Rugby's table and seeking their first home victory of the season when they play the Lions...
'Super League can learn from Folau move' [Video]

'Super League can learn from Folau move'

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone says the league and its member clubs need to learn from the controversy around Israel Folau's move to Catalans Dragons so they can deal with future..

Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain [Video]

Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme. Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures..

Blues beat Lions 43-10 in Super Rugby for 1st home win

Winger Rieko Ioane scored two tries as the Auckland-based Blues overran South Africa's Lions 43-10 in Super Rugby Saturday, posting their first home win of the...
Japan Today

Super Rugby: Blues outclass Lions for best start to a season since 2011

Super Rugby: Blues outclass Lions for best start to a season since 2011Blues 43 Lions 10 With a bonus-point victory over the Lions at Eden Park, the Blues have had their best seven-match start to a season since 2011 - the last time...
New Zealand Herald

