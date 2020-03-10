Pro Wrestling Torch RT @pwtorchvip: VIP ALERT - Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Peteani (AD-FREE): First show with no crowd, Tri… 26 minutes ago PWTorch VIP Updates VIP ALERT - Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Peteani (AD-FREE): First show with no cr… https://t.co/WIw8SlneEE 26 minutes ago Matt Tillinghast RT @cagesideseats: Jeff Hardy returns to SmackDown with a win over Baron Corbin https://t.co/o5TVNp8cdW https://t.co/HxQZ0RQWH8 49 minutes ago Joshie A. Lopez #SmackDown 3/13/20 Results: Jeff Hardy Returns. Michael Cole Interviews Roman Reigns. Rob Gronkowski News. Daniel B… https://t.co/58aLL142cY 57 minutes ago Wrestleview.com SmackDown Highlights: Bray Wyatt crashes John Cena’s interview, Jeff Hardy returns https://t.co/GYVp0rTnK4 via @wrestleview 1 hour ago SEScoops Jeff Hardy Returns To Action On WWE Friday Night SmackDown https://t.co/VrnmE5UW4r (ICYMI) https://t.co/hWnq75kiSM 1 hour ago Liv RT @TheWrestlingCov: I feel for Jeff Hardy. He was out for almost a year and fought to come back from injury/demons. He returns to no audie… 2 hours ago voiceofthehwy Jeff Hardy returns to WWE SmackDown and beats King Corbin, thanks to help from Elias https://t.co/vhy8g68Vo7 https://t.co/e1bRnt5EsW 2 hours ago