Jeff Hardy returns to WWE SmackDown and beats King Corbin, thanks to help from Elias

FOX Sports Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Jeff Hardy returns to WWE SmackDown and beats King Corbin, thanks to help from EliasJeff Hardy defeated King Corbin thanks to Elias. Elias distracted King Corbin which allowed Hardy to hit a Twist of Fury before a Swanton Bomb to get the three count.
