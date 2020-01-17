Florida state senate proclaims FSU champions

Garret West WOW! You can truly win a championship on paper. https://t.co/qYDHrkwmBU 4 minutes ago madi RT @AuburnedYou: Florida’s state government continues to make themselves look like fools in the world of sports. First UCF football in 2017… 12 minutes ago Chris Latvala RT @ClemsonCarl: I love this because: 1) my bookie better honor my “FSU national champions” future now 2) FSU fans are literally never all… 12 minutes ago Brett Ross Florida Senate proclaims Florida State Seminoles as National Champions (Also, please vote the 2 dissenting voters o… https://t.co/MaJov5q4CX 23 minutes ago Eric Kisela If this is the case every team should proclaim they’re champions Florida Senate proclaims Seminoles champions… https://t.co/eXQfmHc7t7 31 minutes ago Turnover Mask Florida Republican Senate presents FSU Seminoles The National Champions of Participation Trophy… https://t.co/BoyJ5BvxgB 32 minutes ago MAC-Moon⁷ What is up with the state of Florida and NCAA National Championships? https://t.co/rY8a0P0hff 46 minutes ago Johnnie Fontane Florida Senate proclaims Florida State national champion https://t.co/Bvffo5dh1q @AaronCornellius will definitely… https://t.co/cqzkuS8fBV 50 minutes ago