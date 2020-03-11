Global  

Al Boum Photo: Willie Mullins targeting third Cheltenham Gold Cup

BBC Sport Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Al Boum Photo's trainer Willie Mullins will aim for a third Cheltenham Gold Cup after becoming the first horse since triple winner Best Mate to defend the title.
