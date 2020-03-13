Global  

Liverpool set to be handed title, Leeds and West Brom to get promotion for 22-team season – Premier League ‘plans’ emerge after coronavirus halts campaign

talkSPORT Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Radical plans could be introduced if the Premier League season is completely curtailed due to coronavirus – with Liverpool reportedly set to be named Premier League champions, while Leeds and West Brom are likely to be promoted from the Championship. Top-flight fixtures have been suspended until April 4 at the earliest, but it is feared […]
 Newcastle boss Steve Bruce looks ahead to his side's Premier League encounter with Sheffield United on Saturday March 14. The Premier League are meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and a possible postponement of the season.

