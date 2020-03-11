Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed

Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed

BBC Sport Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Football Focus pundits Tim Cahill and Dion Dublin say delaying and then completing the remainder of the football season is the best option after it was suspended due to the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Lawyer: Football season could be cancelled

Lawyer: Football season could be cancelled 00:34

 Leading sports lawyer Richard Cramer believes if the football season can't resume in a few weeks then it will have be cancelled.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus [Video]

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis [Video]

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes the Ladbrokes Premiership season should be played to a finish – even if it means staging games behind closed doors. Scottish Professional Football League chief..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The media is overhyping coronavirus and the Premier League have bowed to the pressure says Simon Jordan, who insists season CANNOT be cancelled

Simon Jordan has accused the Premier League, EFL and Football Association of bowing to media hype over coronavirus after deciding to postpone football for three...
talkSPORT Also reported by •FOX Sports

Arsenal catch Coronavirus: West Ham, Leicester, Portsmouth and Manchester City in turmoil; Liverpool doomed

Now that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, surely the football season is over. Arsenal have closed their training ground and...
Anorak

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeportsLife5

Deports Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed https://t.co/UD3J1XyAqq https://t.co/Xqzvto6UN5 5 minutes ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed https://t.co/xowCDxPZfZ… https://t.co/N8iiiFFYMd 12 minutes ago

TweetsAboutGH

Tweets About GH Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed https://t.co/D9YtAm25Eh https://t.co/Qpvp3PQscm 56 minutes ago

kwiallus

Don Caresh Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed https://t.co/UWuSSBQCtd https://t.co/Q7LO6G8ACI 1 hour ago

UK_HGV_Network

UK.HGV.DriverNetwork UK HGV NETWORK SPORT Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed… https://t.co/tJtbfQ3sEc 1 hour ago

soccer411

Duduza Moyo Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed https://t.co/Ti58AHWULH https://t.co/GNVSdYtODY 2 hours ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed https://t.co/4bz8gqmWAb 4 hours ago

footydebateroom

Football Debate Room Coronavirus: Football Focus pundits Dion Dublin and Tim Cahil say season must be completed https://t.co/nq8ySqlJ0z https://t.co/zMSlvhqds9 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.