Footage of Ronaldinho dominating prison football tournament emerges as he is held in Paraguay

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Ronaldinho scored five goals and assisted six in an 11-2 win during a tournament in Paraguayan prison as he waits for a trial over a fake passport Ronaldinho scored five goals and assisted six in an 11-2 win during a tournament in Paraguayan prison as he waits for a trial over a fake passport 👓 View full article

