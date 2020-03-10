Global  

Footage of Ronaldinho dominating prison football tournament emerges as he is held in Paraguay

Daily Star Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Footage of Ronaldinho dominating prison football tournament emerges as he is held in ParaguayRonaldinho scored five goals and assisted six in an 11-2 win during a tournament in Paraguayan prison as he waits for a trial over a fake passport
Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Paraguayan judge orders Ronaldinho to remain in prison

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will remain in jail in Paraguay after a judge rejected his lawyer's request that he be released on bail or to house arrest.
News24

Ronaldinho Scores Five Goals in Paraguay Prison Game, Helping Team Win Suckling Pig - Report


RIA Nov.


