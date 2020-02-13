Wuhan soccer team leaving Spain to escape virus



Recent related videos from verified sources KC teen wins trip to see US women's national soccer team



When the women's U.S. national soccer team plays Spain this weekend, a 14-year-old girl from Kansas City will be there. Semahj Ware won the "SheBelieves Hero Contest." Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women



US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women The U.S. men's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to triple the pay of the women's team. U.S. men's union, via statement U.S... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published on February 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Wuhan football team leaving Spain to escape virus The Chinese football team that was originally stuck in Spain because of the coronavirus outbreak is going back home to try to avoid its rapid spread in...

New Zealand Herald 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this