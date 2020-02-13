Global  

Wuhan soccer team leaving Spain to escape virus

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — The Chinese soccer team that was originally stuck in Spain because of the coronavirus outbreak is going back home to try to avoid its rapid spread in Europe. Wuhan Zall was expected to return to China on Saturday, nearly 1 1/2 months after it arrived in Spain for preseason training. The team […]
