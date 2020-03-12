Valencia Boss Albert Celades Urges People To Stay Home To Help Stop Coronavirus (Video)

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

As the Coronavirus pandemia rages on, it’s imperative we all follow well-known guidelines to help stop it. Here’s Valencia head coach Albert Celades, urging people in heavily hit Spain to stay at home. A message from our coach, Albert Celades, so that we all contribute together to stop #COVID19 as soon as possible.#AmuntValencia 🖤#StayHome pic.twitter.com/c6aTQWK5VB […]



