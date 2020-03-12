Valencia Boss Albert Celades Urges People To Stay Home To Help Stop Coronavirus (Video)
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () As the Coronavirus pandemia rages on, it’s imperative we all follow well-known guidelines to help stop it. Here’s Valencia head coach Albert Celades, urging people in heavily hit Spain to stay at home. A message from our coach, Albert Celades, so that we all contribute together to stop #COVID19 as soon as possible.#AmuntValencia 🖤#StayHome pic.twitter.com/c6aTQWK5VB […]
The post Valencia Boss Albert Celades Urges People To Stay Home To Help Stop Coronavirus (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
