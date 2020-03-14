Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > MP govt in minority; hold trust vote on Sunday: BJP

MP govt in minority; hold trust vote on Sunday: BJP

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Governor Lalji Tandon, demanding a floor test by division of votes on Sunday before the budget session of the state Assembly starts on Monday. Senior BJP leader and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Kamal Nath government is in minority and does not have the constitutional right to continue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress asks rebel MLAs to face re-election, then trust vote | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress asks rebel MLAs to face re-election, then trust vote | Oneindia News

Congress wants rebel MLAs to face re-election; BJP says Kamal Nath govt does not have moral right to be in power; Madhya Pradesh CM says BJP trying to hijack govt; SC seeks to know when Omar Abdullah..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

MP govt in minority; hold trust vote on Sunday, demands BJP


IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rajma81103591

Rajma RT @ThePrintIndia: Mockery of democracy to hold Congress MLAs captive and say the party is in minority in MP @Shobha_Oza, Chairperson of m… 3 days ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrint Mockery of democracy to hold Congress MLAs captive and say the party is in minority in MP @Shobha_Oza, Chairperson… https://t.co/r52aXLa81c 3 days ago

ArtiSharma001

#JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. MP political crisis: Kamal Nath govt in minority, hold trust vote on March 15, demands BJP - The New Indian Express https://t.co/UPq4cCB5GU 5 days ago

sajeetkm

Sajeet Kesav Manghat Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the trust vote should be held under an observer appointed by the governor, and must be v… https://t.co/UwO9A1TOCF 5 days ago

ModiVolunteer

शैलजा #ModiVolunteer RT @56perumal: MP govt in minority; hold trust vote on Sunday, demands BJP https://t.co/9hN2729YpU via @timesofindia 5 days ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai MP govt in minority; hold trust vote on Sunday, demands BJP https://t.co/9hN2729YpU via @timesofindia 5 days ago

kin_pit

YONG PITKIN MP govt in minority; hold trust vote on Sunday, demands BJP https://t.co/XBhkIx27a3 Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/QQhuD8C6l4 5 days ago

RealReport3

RealReport MP govt in minority; hold trust vote on Sunday, demands BJP https://t.co/EgCzK2tCme https://t.co/E8EgPEZO5Y 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.