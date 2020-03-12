DD SportsTalk F the @nhlflames Calgary Flames tell part-time staff they won't be paid for shifts cancelled due to COVID-19 - https://t.co/ucJ70weuAe 33 minutes ago

not brittnay RT @CBCCalgary: Calgary Flames tell part-time staff they won't be paid for shifts cancelled due to COVID-19 https://t.co/imGSocJfle https:/… 34 minutes ago

leigh feys RT @NormPrince: What a low-class move, How much did they get in taxes from the city? Calgary Flames tell part-time staff they won't be paid… 37 minutes ago

NHL on Scoreboard Page Calgary Flames tell part-time staff they won't be paid for shifts cancelled due to COVID-19 https://t.co/SlWJv9OyTK https://t.co/BukYFhFzLQ 3 hours ago

Tomislav Šapić RT @Mivasair: Calgary Flames tell part-time staff they won't be paid for shifts cancelled due to COVID-19 -- Owners Clayton Riddell and Mur… 4 hours ago

Rabbi David Mivasair 🔥 Calgary Flames tell part-time staff they won't be paid for shifts cancelled due to COVID-19 -- Owners Clayton Ridde… https://t.co/UIUu98kwmd 4 hours ago

Norm Prince What a low-class move, How much did they get in taxes from the city? Calgary Flames tell part-time staff they won't… https://t.co/UG71q6T5Xk 5 hours ago