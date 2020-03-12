Global  

Calgary Flames tell part-time staff they won't be paid for shifts cancelled due to COVID-19

CBC.ca Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
In the wake of the NHL season being suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff working for the Calgary Flames, Calgary Hitmen and Calgary Roughnecks have been informed they will not be paid in the interim.
