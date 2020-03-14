Global  

Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

FOX Sports Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX was live from the company's performance center in Orlando. John Cena returned for the first time since being challenged to a WrestleMania match by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Jeff Hardy also made his much-anticipated return to SmackDown.
