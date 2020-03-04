Florida Senate declares Florida State as national champs with NCAA tournament cancelled
Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Lawmakers in the Florida Senate voted 37-2 to pass a resolution Friday that proclaimed the Seminoles (26-5) as "champions by default."
