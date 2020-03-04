Global  

Florida Senate declares Florida State as national champs with NCAA tournament cancelled

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Lawmakers in the Florida Senate voted 37-2 to pass a resolution Friday that proclaimed the Seminoles (26-5) as "champions by default."
Florida Governor Activates National Guard, Bans Visits To Elderly Care Facilities

Florida Governor Activates National Guard, Bans Visits To Elderly Care Facilities 00:33

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is activating the Florida National Guard to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Sunshine state.

