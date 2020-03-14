Global  

Trevor Bauer setting up 'Sandlot'-style pickup game, with every player mic'd up, in Arizona

azcentral.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is organizing a "Sandlot" themed pickup game in Arizona for major and minor leaguers who want to compete despite the layoff.
 
Reds’ Trevor Bauer organizing ‘sandlot’ game in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer says he is organizing a “sandlot” baseball game. He also is trying to raise $1 million for Major League...
Seattle Times

Reds' Bauer, Carpenter looking for sandlot game

With spring training on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reds pitchers Trevor Bauer and David Carpenter are trying to organize a sandlot baseball game in...
ESPN


