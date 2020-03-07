Global  

At 31, Maharashtra coronavirus cases jump to highest in country

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Maharashtra overtook Kerala as the state with the maximum number of the novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, its count leapfrogging from 19 to 31 in a day. Kerala is at 22.
