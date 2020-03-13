Global  

Jamie Carragher questions whether Liverpool FC will be crowned champions

The Sport Review Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher has taken to social media to ask whether Liverpool FC will be crowned champions if the Premier League season is unable to be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials made the decision to suspend all elite football in England on Friday until the first week of April at the earliest amid concerns […]

