France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () France will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home to help fight the rapid acceleration of the coronavirus in a country where the number of cases has doubled in 72 hours.
