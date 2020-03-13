New Zealand cancel one-day cricket tour of Australia post new travel measures
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () New Zealand abandoned their one-day cricket tour of Australia on Saturday after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus. The Blacks Caps lost the opening game of the three-match series by 71 runs and were due to play the second in Sydney on Sunday. But they will fly home immediately after New...
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for...