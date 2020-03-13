Global  

New Zealand cancel one-day cricket tour of Australia post new travel measures

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020
New Zealand abandoned their one-day cricket tour of Australia on Saturday after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus. The Blacks Caps lost the opening game of the three-match series by 71 runs and were due to play the second in Sydney on Sunday. But they will fly home immediately after New...
New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus 01:57

 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for...

Sport24.co.za | NZ abandon Australia tour after new travel measures

New Zealand abandoned their one-day cricket tour of Australia after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus restrictions: New Zealand Cricket confident Black Caps v Australia games can be rescheduled

Coronavirus restrictions: New Zealand Cricket confident Black Caps v Australia games can be rescheduledNew Zealand Cricket is confident of rescheduling the Black Caps' one-day and Twenty20 series against Australia to later this year.The Black Caps' season ended...
