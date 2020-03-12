Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: 218 Indians evacuated from Italy

Coronavirus: 218 Indians evacuated from Italy

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi

Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi 01:41

 Air India flight carrying evacuated Indians from Italy reached Delhi on March 15. The special flight took off from Milan carrying 211 Indian students & 8 others. They will be quarantined for 14 days at ITBP’s camp in Chhawla area. Italy is one of the worst hit countries in Europe. As of March 14,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News

SCUFFLE BROKE OUT BETWEEN CONGRESS LEADER JITU PATWARI AND A POLICE PERSONNEL IN BENGALURU, WHILE PATWARI WAS TRYING TO MEET THE MADHYA PRADESH REBEL MLAS AT EMBASSY BOULEVARD IN BENGALURU. ADDRESSING..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:20Published
Coronavirus crisis: India suspends all visas till April 15th, WHO declares it a Pandemic | Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus crisis: India suspends all visas till April 15th, WHO declares it a Pandemic | Oneindia

INDIA IS NOW AGRESSIVELY TRYING TO CONTAIN ANY FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19, PLACING ITSELF IN QUARANTINE.... INDIA ON WEDNESDAY SUSPENDED ALL VISAS, EXCEPT A FEW CATEGORIES SUCH AS DIPLOMATIC AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Advise Indians to stay put wherever they are, travel only under compelling reasons, says MEA

The government's focus is on containing and controlling coronavirus the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday and advised Indians to stay put wherever...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FT.com

S Jaishankar: 234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India

*New Delhi:* Two hundred and thirty-four Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday....
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

Tweets about this

979Avanish

अवनीश पाण्डेय🇮🇳 RT @AjayKushwaha_: It is clear we have to work together; we can respond best to coronavirus by coming together, not growing apart: PM Shri… 22 minutes ago

AjayKushwaha_

🇮🇳 Ajay Kushwaha 🇮🇳 अजय कुशवाहा 🇮🇳 It is clear we have to work together; we can respond best to coronavirus by coming together, not growing apart: PM… https://t.co/iawHTNRmSm 22 minutes ago

nijjam15

nijjam Over 450 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, Italy, quarantined at facilities at Delhi, Jaisalmer… https://t.co/fPEIlJkd4S 1 hour ago

ShubhiG80263962

Shubhi Gupta RT @KhalidBaig85: Iran's Supreme Leader called Delhi's Hindu Muslim Riots as a Massacre against Muslims. Iran did not test Indians there fo… 2 hours ago

AmritaDey84

Amrita Dey RT @prafullaketkar: A fresh batch of 236 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran has reached #Jaisalmer by 2 #AirIndia aircrafts. All evacuees… 2 hours ago

RozitaSingh

Rozita Singh Proud of Indian authorities. Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer… https://t.co/av2HqZxkk3 3 hours ago

sumantkumarjha4

AZAD SAMAJ RT @Khan_hits: @ippatel @narendramodi Modi followers sipping filthy Gumutra as treatment of #Coronavirus.. Your Gobar mindset can't do a… 3 hours ago

e_mep

Manoj Manoj E P RT @sidhant: Luggage of 236 Indians evacuated from Iran being removed. India got back 236 of its citizens from the west Indian country in t… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.