Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States

BBC Sport Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
UFC Fight Night 171 is moved from London because of travel restrictions imposed by the United States as a result of coronavirus and is set to take place in the US instead.
News video: Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations 00:42

 As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings. From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering businesses. According to Reuters, schools across the country are closed for weeks in an attempt to...

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus [Video]

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said U.S. sanctions “severely hampered” Iran’s ability to fight the coronavirus. According to Reuters, the death toll rose to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to provide..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

UFC Fight Night 171: Coronavirus forces show to move from London to United States due to travel restrictions

The move damages Leon Edwards chances against Tyron Woodley with the card moved to the United States
Independent

UFC star Leon Edwards’s incredible rise from the streets to the cage in London

UFC star Leon Edwards’s incredible rise from the streets to the cage in LondonUFC Fight Night in London will see Leon Edwards take on Tyron Woodley at the O2 Arena – but the Jamaican-born Brit been fighting throughout his life
Daily Star

Melissa90827791

❤️Melissa.wayne.bayley❤️ RT @IndySport: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London due to coronavirus https://t.co/NhbEMVKqnk 19 minutes ago

isearch247

Eric Thompson Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States - https://t.co/M7GdV4MpSE Saturda… https://t.co/14Qmw2OJPK 39 minutes ago

SportsbettingEn

SportsBetting.com UFC Fight Night 171 has been moved from London as a result of travel restrictions imposed by the United States due… https://t.co/KsFznxODs9 40 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London due to coronavirus https://t.co/NhbEMVKqnk 41 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States - BBC Sport https://t.co/ztOcyuOd9h via @skinnergj 2 hours ago

RealReport3

RealReport Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States https://t.co/rpEUggTlVg https://t.co/hYBXVF3Pqc 2 hours ago

nadj_maja

Maja Nadj RT @BBCSport: UFC Fight Night 171 has been moved from London because of travel restrictions imposed by the United States as a result of the… 3 hours ago

324972

324972 Breaking news. #Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States 4 hours ago

