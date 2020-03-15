Global  

One News Page > Sports News > UK man bound for Dubai tests +ve at Kochi airport

UK man bound for Dubai tests +ve at Kochi airport

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Twenty Dubai-bound passengers were detained at the airport here on Sunday shortly before takeoff after a UK national among them tested positive for novel coronavirus, official sources said.
UK national tests positive for coronavirus; All 289 passengers offloaded at Kochi airport

At least 289 passengers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the airport here on Sunday shortly before takeoff after a UK national among them tested...
IndiaTimes


