Jan Vertonghen: Family of Spurs defender held at knifepoint during burglary

BBC Sport Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Jan Vertonghen's family is held at knifepoint as four armed men burgle his home while he is on Champions League duty with Tottenham on Tuesday.
