Maria Flores RT @jeffmetcalfe: "I thought it was a good opportunity to use the platform I've been given to be a good witness and certainly not take the… 49 minutes ago 🏁👑 LJ tha Masked King👑🏁 RT @LucyAnnLance: Sportscaster Dave Pasch uses his voice to help family during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/7X3XO7pTly via @usatoday 1 hour ago Scott Lang A nice story about a nice guy, who happens to be me neighbor @DavePasch https://t.co/s2lADt0eY0 1 hour ago Lori T Sportscaster Dave Pasch uses his voice to help others during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/zyJhFWHBQZ via… https://t.co/BG3p4cvKzu 2 hours ago jeffmetcalfe "I thought it was a good opportunity to use the platform I've been given to be a good witness and certainly not tak… https://t.co/cH6uSxOgJu 2 hours ago Michelle Gardner RT @jeffmetcalfe: Arizona Cardinals/ESPN sportscaster Dave Pasch uses his voice to help others during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/rOL… 3 hours ago voiceofthehwy Sportscaster Dave Pasch uses his voice to help family during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/psIApH4hEs https://t.co/XgEpLP6Vs9 3 hours ago Lucy Ann Lance Sportscaster Dave Pasch uses his voice to help family during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/7X3XO7pTly via @usatoday 4 hours ago