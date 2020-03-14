Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Reds' Bauer stages wiffle ball game for charity

Reds' Bauer stages wiffle ball game for charity

ESPN Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer staged a wiffle ball game for charity Saturday night in Arizona.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trevor Bauer organized a pickup charity whiffle ball game to provide aid to workers

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer coordinated a sandlot-style whiffle ball game in Arizona to help MLB employees impacted by COVID-19.
FOX Sports

Reds' Bauer, Carpenter looking for sandlot game

With spring training on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reds pitchers Trevor Bauer and David Carpenter are trying to organize a sandlot baseball game in...
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

snoopster47

Francona~Girl RT @JermMay5: Hey @espn , if you're gonna write an article on the good thing that @BauerOutage did with his whiffle ball game, why not hype… 5 minutes ago

USN1337

UnitedSportsNation🏆 Reds' Bauer stages whiffle ball game for charity https://t.co/e97r1X8C1n https://t.co/pYBxk952TZ 9 minutes ago

mechanicalbul12

mechanicalbulldog Reds' Bauer stages whiffle ball game for charity https://t.co/YPQkIZ5IBe https://t.co/RcF4x8H8cg 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.